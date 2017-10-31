Manufacturer keeps rescue chopper in swing of things

IT is a little known fact that the small team at Galintel in the Cook Drive Industrial Estate are the only remaining manufacturer of galvanised Lintels and T-bar steel products in Australia.

Annually they use 12,000 tonnes of steel to make their products which are shipped all over the country for use in the construction of houses and units.

The company and its owners are proud of their involvement in helping to employ more than 30 people directly in Coffs Harbour and are part of the Nepean group of companies focused on growing manufacturing in Australia.

Not only are they working hard to give employment opportunities locally both directly and indirectly, they are also lending a hand to help local causes such as the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

Galintel are holding their inaugural charity golf day at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club on Friday, November 17 with the support of Petries Mitre Ten and RPM Material handling.

The event is a chance for local tradies to take an early mark on a Friday afternoon and perhaps have an early Christmas party with their team as they try and lay claim in over $1000 in prizes up for grabs and a gift for every player on arrival.

Packages are available from the golf club for $200 for a team of four with local businesses able to sponsor a hole and have their banner placed on the course.

"Kevin Elks and his team at Galintel have adopted our Service as their charity of choice for this great event and we can't thank them enough for giving their support to help us save lives," Regional Marketing Manager with the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, Zeke Huish said.

"We hope local businesses and tradies will come and make the event a great success and show their support for a local business that is keen to support others".