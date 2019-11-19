Manu Feildel opens up about marriage, fatherhood

TV chef Manu Feildel will celebrate his second wedding anniversary with wife Clarissa Weerasena in coming months and he says despite the challenges, their marriage is stronger.

The My Kitchen Rules judge told Confidential that the tough times have brought them closer.

"We got married after being together for seven years so marriage was never really on the cards... love is love it doesn't matter if she signed the piece of paper or not," he said.

"My mother-in-law wanted us to sign the paper, so we did it for the mother-in-law.

"Our relationship hasn't changed, it gets stronger and stronger. We've been through ups and downs like every other couple especially when you throw business into it. If something fails, it brings negativity into your life but it makes your stronger. We're good, we're really good."

Manu Feildel is co-host of the popular Australian reality cooking show, My Kitchen Rules. Picture Rohan Kelly

The couple share a four-year-old daughter Charlee and son Jonti, 14, from Feildel's previous relationship and have ruled out having more children.

"No, we've talked about this I'm getting too old," he said.

"Having a kid is not just having a kid, you've got a whole life of it. I've got two now, which is plenty. it would be selfish to want to have another one and not have the time to spend with it."

Feildel's growing empire includes books, reality TV shows, philanthropy and a highly-anticipated new range of sauces but he says his greatest accomplishment is fatherhood.

"When you wake up in the morning and you barely open your eyes and you have your little daughter squeezing you in bed, this is the best. It's priceless," he said.

"You've got to cherish that as much as you can because when they're 18 they're gone and you'll never see them again."

Manu and his wife Clarissa share share a four-year-old daughter Charlee and son Jonti, 14, from Feildel’s previous relationship.

The Plate of Origin star made headlines last year after shedding 12 kilos and he says he has been able to maintain his weight loss by adopting a healthier lifestyle.

"I think it's just everything in moderation, you've got to know what you put in your body.

It's about portion sizes," he said.

"I do three hours of boxing and three hours of gym every week. I'm happy where I am."

Eating clean inspired his new range of sauces called The Sauce by Manu, which are currently on sale at Woolworths for $5 and from Thursday - $4.50.

"My sauces are one of my latest projects but one of my biggest. I believe in it and I want to share it with Australia, with home cooks, with families that eat around the table and don't have time to make the sauce," he said.

Manu Feildel launches his own fresh sauce range - The Sauce By Manu. Picture: Rob Palmer

"My sauce has flavour and is made from real ingredients and it's fresh and it tastes amazing.

"There's no preservatives, no additives, no added sugar - research has found that no sauces offered in supermarkets around the world are clean and I wanted to make it clean."

Feildel attributes much of his success to his transparency.

"I am who I am, I'm not different [off-camera]," he said.

"I love what I do and share it with Australia and people love that. I love Australia, I'm having a great life here."