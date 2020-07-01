Menu
Crime

Man’s wedding day memorable for all the wrong reasons

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobsever.com.au
1st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A MELBOURNE man will never forget his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.

Clinton Chugg, 44, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving.

The court was told on May 15 police observed a car drive through a red light before they intercepted Chugg who had his 17-year-old son in the passenger seat.

Chugg returned a 0.09 blood alcohol reading and told police he had several drinks and minimal food because it was his wedding day.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client was a former professional cricketer who had moved to Gladstone to be closer to family.

She said Chugg was driving that day because his son had asked to get food from McDonalds. Chugg was fined $800, disqualified from driving for one month and no conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

