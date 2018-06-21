Man’s cheeky RSVP to ex’s wedding

WHEN a woman in the US sent a wedding invite to her ex-boyfriend she probably didn't expect him to leave a cheeky message on the card.

Hayley Stamper shared a picture of the RSVP she received from her former boyfriend on which he had written an unexpected memo.

"My ex boyfriend just RSVP'd to my wedding and LOOK AT THE SONG HE REQUESTED," Stamper wrote on Twitter.

On the reply cards there was a section asking guests to list a song they would like to hear at the wedding.

In a lighthearted jab at the couple he wrote down the song, 'I Loved Her First' by Heartland.

The majority of people, along with Stamper, were able to see the funny side of the comment, with the post quickly receiving hundreds of comments.

However there were a few people that questioned why anyone would ever want to invite an ex to their wedding so Stamper felt the need to explain that they had broken up on amicable terms.

"We broke up over 5 years ago! Not every breakup has to have a traumatic ending, thus we're still friends who can laugh and joke around," Stamper wrote.

"If my fiance and ex can laugh at this tweet, you should too!"

She also added that her and her fiance had invited over 600 people to their wedding and her ex and her new partner have a lot of mutual friends so it's "not awkward".

"I feel lucky to have at least one ex that we both can still remain friends with," she said.

A lot of people praised Stamper for her maturity, while others were more focused on suggesting better song titles the ex could have used.

