Man’s refusal to follow COVID rules delays court case

Aisling Brennan
25th Nov 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:53 AM
IT'S a basic requirement to enter Lismore Courthouse but one man's refusal to have his temperature checked means he'll have to wait to next year for his next court date.

Tyler Mumford was refused entry to the Zadoc St courthouse by the sheriffs on Monday after he was asked several times to undergo a mandatory temperature check but refused.

Every person who enters the courthouse is required to have their temperature checked as part of NSW Justice's COVID-19 precaution plan

Mr Mumford was due to appear before Lismore Local Court to face three charges of using a carriage service to threaten serious harm or menace.

However, after his display outside the courthouse earlier in the day, the court heard he'd been refused entry to the building by the sheriffs.

Magistrates Geoff Linden accepted that Mr Mumford had attended the courthouse as required despite not actually making it to the courtroom itself.

He adjourned the matter to January 18, where Mr Mumford is expected to appear

coronavirusnorthernrivers covid19 pandemic lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

