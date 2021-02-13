Menu
RESCUED: After a man was rescued from a burning car where his mater found him unconcious, the man was treated by paramedics then transported to Lismore Base Hospital in Lismore.
News

Man’s quick thinking saves unconscious mate from car fire

Alison Paterson
12th Feb 2021 3:47 PM
Emergency services' first responders have praised the quick thinking of a Lismore man who pulled his unconscious mate from a burning car on Friday afternoon.

Ambulance NSW said the man's fast thinking at the Ross St, Lismore Heights address undoubtably saved his friend from serious injury, perhaps even death.

Paramedics were on scene to treat the man for smoke inhalation and he was then transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

Fire and Rescue Lismore Station Officer Adam Cormick said when they arrived at the Lismore Heights residecne at 1.39pm, they found the front of the motor vehicle on fire.

"The man unconscious in the car at the time and one of his flatmates noticed the fire and could not locate his mate in the house so ran outside," SO McCormack said.

"He found his friend unconscious in the car and managed to drag him out.

"This man made a massive difference, he prevented his friend from serious injury and the result could have been much worse."

SO Cormick said two firefighters wearing PPE and breathing apparatus used a combination of foam and water to extinguish the vehicle fire.

He said the cause of the vehicle fire is as yet unknown

Police were also at the incident.

Lismore Northern Star

