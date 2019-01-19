Man's phone plays porn at girlfriend's sister's wedding

Hoping to score some points with his new girlfriend, Jason offered to provide the audio equipment for her cash-strapped sister's wedding.

On the big day, he arrived to the reception early to help set up the PA system he'd borrowed from his gym.

A few minutes later, the groom's wedding playlist was booming from the speakers and Jason took a seat to wait for the girlfriend he'd been seeing for only the last few months.

She was suitably impressed and everything was going to plan - that was, until the speeches ...

"Everyone was seated and went quiet for the groom to talk so someone turned the PA system on," Jason wrote on Reddit.

"My phone automatically connected to the speaker and started playing what was on my phone last - this happened to be porn from the night before."

Talk about #awkies ...

Thinking on his feet, Jason quietly reached into his pocket and paused the video - much to the relief of the entire wedding party.

But his subtle gesture didn't escape his girlfriend's eagle eyes.

Although she didn't say anything at the time, Jason confessed she's now ignoring his messages.

reddit

He's stressing that he's in the doghouse for good.

Sadly, his fellow Redditors did little to ease his anxiety, with most people agreeing that playing porn at your new girlfriend's sister's wedding might just be a deal-breaker.

"Frankly, if it's only been a few months, this is probably the end of your relationship," one commenter said.

"It's never easy coming back from that," another added.

"Spilling a glass of wine on a bride's dress is a mistake that could cause years of tension," a commenter said.

"Playing porn over the loudspeakers at the wedding is an icicle into the heart of the most important day of her life.

"There's no coming back from this."

But before we lose all hope in the power of love, a few commenters did think Jason could make a comeback with a little help.

"Be an adult and go talk to her face-to-face," one woman advised.

"No messages. No texts. Apologise face-to-face. Period, end of story.

"Own your mistake, this is something that hopefully you can get through."

Another commenter had a slightly more sneaky approach, suggesting Jason work on getting the bride and groom to forgive him first.

"The bride may not forgive you (I think she will) because people can be particular, but I'm guessing the apology will help you look better either way, as well as your relationship with them should you keep dating your girlfriend,"one added.

"If you've messaged your girlfriend and she's not answering I'd give it a few days. She's likely trying to decide what she wants to do and possibly dealing with an angry sister (hence the apology) and whenever a guy pushes in where his girlfriend doesn't want him it causes friction which you don't really need now."

One commenter believes it all comes down to what type of porn was blaring through the speakers.

"Surely the counter measures taken will depend on the porn you've just watched? Gotta base it on the shame and disgust."

So do you think our gallant hero has any chance of coming back from this one?

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.