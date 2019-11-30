Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Patrick Lijnders, who was dared to visit every Schnitz restaurant in Australia (all 74 of them), has completed his epic journey in Cairns.
Patrick Lijnders, who was dared to visit every Schnitz restaurant in Australia (all 74 of them), has completed his epic journey in Cairns.
Offbeat

Man comletes his mission to visit every Schnitz in Australia

by Daniel Bateman
29th Nov 2019 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MELBOURNE man has fulfilled a nearly decade long quest to visit every Schnitz restaurant in Australia, completing his journey in Cairns.

In 2011, Patrick Lijnders was dared by a mate to eat at as many Schnitz outlets serving his favourite breaded chicken breast dish across the nation as possible.

Today, he visited Schnitz on the Cairns Esplanade, his 74th restaurant on his pursuit of poultry, the final destination for his eight-year mission.

Schnitz superfan, 28-year-old travel agent, Patrick Lijnders, who has tried schnitzel at 74 Schnitz restaurants around Australia. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Schnitz superfan, 28-year-old travel agent, Patrick Lijnders, who has tried schnitzel at 74 Schnitz restaurants around Australia. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

After ordering a Swiss-inspired schnitty, the 28-year-old travel agent said he had mixed emotions about coming to the end of his journey.

"It's a bit surreal," he said.

"I think it might take me a while just to sit back and think that I actually did all that."

Knoxfield travel agent, Patrick Lijnders, who in his spare time doubles as SchnitzÕs biggest superfan - making it his mission to travel around Australia in order to tick off every single Schnitz restaurant around the country. July 31st, Wantirna South, Melbourne Picture : George Salpigtidis
Knoxfield travel agent, Patrick Lijnders, who in his spare time doubles as SchnitzÕs biggest superfan - making it his mission to travel around Australia in order to tick off every single Schnitz restaurant around the country. July 31st, Wantirna South, Melbourne Picture : George Salpigtidis

The Victorian based franchise helped Mr Lijnders out with some of the costs of his quest, including designing him a special T-shirt branded "Schnitz 4 Life."

challenge editors picks food patrick lijnders schnitz schnitzel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Friday's rain brings end to Coffs' six week dry spell

        premium_icon Friday's rain brings end to Coffs' six week dry spell

        News FRIDAY evening's rain was a welcome sight for those on the Coffs Coast, as dry paddocks, lawns, sporting grounds and gardens soaked up every bit of moisture.

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        The NSW towns listed in the ‘Sh*t Towns of Australia’ book

        The NSW towns listed in the ‘Sh*t Towns of Australia’ book

        Offbeat Find out if your town made the sh*ttest towns book.

        REVEALED: Civic space funding ‘myth’

        premium_icon REVEALED: Civic space funding ‘myth’

        News The Cultural and Civic Space was once again the subject of lengthy and heated...