Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A traveller has shared a brilliant hack for annoying hotel room curtains. Picture: @rklau
A traveller has shared a brilliant hack for annoying hotel room curtains. Picture: @rklau
News

Man’s hotel room hack goes viral

7th Oct 2019 8:01 PM

Just when you thought you'd heard every travel tip under the sun, someone comes up with a fresh idea that makes you wonder how you didn't think of it first.

That's exactly what happened with one traveller's excellent travel hack that was so good it sparked a flurry of other truly clever hotel tips.

The hack, shared by Twitter user Rick Klau, has had close to 400,000 likes and 75,000 comments since it went up on Friday.

And it appeals to anyone who's struggled with hotel blackout curtains' frustrating inability to meet in the middle, which is particularly vexing when you're trying to sleep off jet lag.

Rick posted an image of the curtains being held closed with the pants clips on the clothes hanger found in pretty much every hotel room.

 

 

"I don't remember who posted this on Twitter a few years ago, but whoever you are: you have improved every night I've spent in a hotel since," he wrote.

As his tweet went viral, others shared their own genuinely clever hotel room hacks.

Among them: using the TV to charge devices if there aren't enough power points, using the ironing board as an adjustable desk, and using a shower cap to cover the TV remote, which we all know probably isn't cleaned as often as we'd like to hope.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories

editors picks hack hotel rick klau

Top Stories

    Ride sharing giant Uber struggling in the Coffs market?

    premium_icon Ride sharing giant Uber struggling in the Coffs market?

    News Stats show Uber has drawn in 1 in 5 Australians since its inception into the country - but in Coffs, it’s surprisingly come at a slow and sputtering start.

    Aerial occupation enters eighth week

    premium_icon Aerial occupation enters eighth week

    News The sophisticated operation involves a series of solar powered platforms.

    Bats found dying and exhausted in shocking proportions

    premium_icon Bats found dying and exhausted in shocking proportions

    News Once thriving colonies are severely depleted and hundreds have been found dead or...

    URUNGA DEATH: Pavey tells of ‘devastating tragedy’

    premium_icon URUNGA DEATH: Pavey tells of ‘devastating tragedy’

    News Melinda Pavey was on patrol when a man drowned trying to save his son.