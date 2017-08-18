23°
News

Man's heroic effort saves swimmer's life

Jasmine Minhas
| 18th Aug 2017 2:30 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT HAD the potential to be a devastating afternoon, but beachgoers were left cheering when Brendan Ratcliffe pulled a drowning man to the shore.

A number of swimmers took to Woolgoolga Main Beach on Wednesday - an unexpectedly warm winter day with temperatures soaring above 32 degrees.

Brendan and a friend headed down to the beach in the evening for a swim when they noticed a man struggling in the water.

"Late in the arvo, me and my mate were going for a swim," Brendan said.

"We noticed old mate caught in a bit of rip. It was the biggest rip I've ever seen in the corner of that beach there. "He'd taken a bodyboard out with him and when he got caught in the rip he started to panic and let go of his board."

Brendan said by the time he reached the man he was about 30-40 metres out from the beach.

Witnesses to the rescue said the young man was hailed as a hero by beach- goers who erupted in cheers when Brendan brought the man back to the shore.

"When we came back to the shore he was pretty shaken up, he'd swallowed a lot of water," Brendan said.

The ambulance was called and the man was then taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

The man was described as being a Korean national, just one of a number of fellow nationals who have found themselves in danger - and have even lost their lives - at Woolgoolga Main Beach.

In December 2016, two Korean tourists were sailing a float around the southern side of the beach when they were knocked off by a bad rip. They were saved when a pair of surfers brought them to the shore.

In October 2012 a Korean swimmer tragically lost his life in the surf just days after the near-drowning of another national.

This tragedy saw AUSTSWIM announce it would provide water safety training for the Korean community, beginning in early 2013.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  editors picks

Matthew Mitchell: what we know of his death

Matthew Mitchell: what we know of his death

FOUR years after the death of Matthew Mitchell: here is what we know.

Woman hit by car in Coffs Harbour city centre

PEDESTRIAN HIT: NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a woman hit by a vehicle on West High St, Coffs Harbour.

Woman treated for shock after being hit by car in Coffs

Firefighters work to contain windswept bushfires

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast are on standby as fire-friendly conditions are predicted for the next two days.

Strong winds fan large grass fire west of Coffs Harbour.

Near deaf guitarist stops in Coffs for a good cause

PLAYING ON: Murray Mandel, 64, will be touring the country on an epic three year tour raising funds for Lifeline. He will be playing in Coffs Harbour at the weekend.

Near deaf guitarist stops in Coffs for a good cause

Local Partners

Forgotten flood victims are still struggling

WHEN water started gushing through Jeremy Marsh's rental unit in low-lying Lismore early on Friday March 31, he never thought he would end up homeless.

Battle for the Ashes in Coffs

Lauren Cheatle was the youngest woman to ever be included in the NSW squad and has cemented her claim with the Southern Stars.

What's making news in the Coffs Harbour Council chambers

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Funnyman talks about the inspiration behind his show, The Other Guy.

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Samsung will be going bigger than ever to launch its Note 8 after this year's launch of the S8.

Water, dust, now sand-resistant?

Looking onto the estuary - rarer than hens teeth...

5 The Corso, Moonee Beach 2450

House 2 2 1 EOI closing...

Moonee Beach and estuary have been voted No.3 in a list of over 100 of the best beaches in all of Australia (2017) and you too will fall in love with this amazing...

Stunning Moonee Beach resort style home has it all...

32 Tidal Crescent, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 Auction if not...

Perfectly located in Moonee Beach, less than 80 metres to the water's edge where your family can enjoy swimming, fishing, kayaking and more. Your award winning...

The perfect villa...

2/78b Bray Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 Sold for...

This Villa home is ideally located in an elevated position but is completely one level living with level courtyard area. Other benefits to this position include...

Private contemporary haven...

15 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 1 $549,000

A fresh vision of contemporary style, this modern 2-storey home is set in a quiet pocket of Korora; the perfect environment for down sizers, small families and...

Room for Everybody

16 Oxley Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 Auction Onsite...

Offers Welcome Prior To Auction Ideally located close to Neighbourhood shops, Primary and High Schools, playing fields, Bus stop, Baringa Hospital and only a short...

Newly renovated home in central Urunga

16 Moore Place, Urunga 2455

House 4 3 2 $595,000

With works only just finished, and ready for it's new owners, this tastefully styled and extensively renovated large and comfortable home sits high on the ridge...

A premier property within Heritage Park Estate

17 Heathmere Close, Moonee Beach 2450

House 5 3 7 $929,000 ...

Perfectly positioned on its 2.5acre allotment, the elevated north facing home site overlooks parklike grounds. While the gated entrance provides security, the...

Walking distance to beach, shopping, cafes - what more do you need?...

5/34 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 3 2 1 $359,000

Location says it all. Beautiful three bedroom units like this are hard to find in the perfect position of a small complex of ten. Spacious open plan...

Beachfront Lots available...

4 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Starting at...

ABSOLUTE BEACHFRONT LAND... With its stunning ocean views and its magical beachfront setting, Sapphire Beachfront Estate is one of the last affordable absolute...

Swimming, fishing - beachside living at its best!...

17 Bluewater Place, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 3 2 $569,000

When value and position matter, it pays to make the right choices in life. Viewing this three bedroom home, located just a stones throw from Sapphire Beach, makes...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

An elegant home, in a coveted location

COASTAL ELEGANCE: This Sapphire beachside home is all about luxury.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Housing estate is almost a sell out

ACTIVITY: Sapphire Beachfront Estate is almost sold out and a hive of construction activity.

It's taken a while, but these beach-front blocks are almost all gone