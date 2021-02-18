Man’s head slashed open in crane rollover

A man was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with a large laceration on his head.

A man was taken to Coffs Harbour hospital with a large cut to his head after the crane he was driving toppled over.

The 25-tonne crane came down along Stuarts Point Road.

The incident occurred just after 10am and one lane was closed for some time.

NSW Ambulance paramedics transported the 31-year-old driver to Coffs Harbour Campus in a stable condition.

In addition to the large laceration on his head he was suffering back pain and necessary precautions were taken.

Reports indicate the crane was travelling at approximately 60km-er-hour at the time of the accident.