Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The victim of a brutal ‘revenge attack’ in Darwin, who was bashed in the head with a hammer, died the next day from health complications, a court has heard
The victim of a brutal ‘revenge attack’ in Darwin, who was bashed in the head with a hammer, died the next day from health complications, a court has heard
Crime

Man’s head bashed with hammer in brutal ‘revenge attack’

by NATASHA EMECK, natasha.emeck@news.com.au
14th Nov 2019 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE victim of a brutal "revenge attack" in Darwin, who was bashed in the head with a hammer, died the next day from health complications, a court has heard.

Victor Rhodes, 25, Klause Jeffrey, 28, and Andrew Sutton, 20, all pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court on Tuesday for the aggravated assault of a 31-year-old man the group set upon on November 1, 2018.

The court heard the three men attacked the victim in the driveway of the Quality Hotel in Jingili just after midnight.

Crown prosecutor David Dalrymple said the trio were searching for the person who had just thrown a rock and broken their car window.

"The trio assumed the rock had been thrown by a group of Aboriginal people sitting outside the hotel," he said.

"They pulled up and the group began to run away. The victim was also running back to the hotel on the driveway when they attacked him.

"Sutton chased him down the driveway, caught up to him and punched the victim and flung him to the ground.

"Rhodes caught up and then kicked him to the face with full force, causing the victim's head to jerk backwards.

"Then Rhodes struck the victim to the head with a hammer two times as he lay on the ground. Jeffrey grabbed the victim by his hair and pulled his head off the ground. He delivered a full-force punch and then a backhand hit to his face."

The court heard the victim sustained multiple lacerations to his head but was able to get up later and walk away.

Throughout the day the 31-year-old became increasingly unwell and at 10.16pm paramedics were called to take him from the hotel he was staying at to the Royal Darwin Hospital, where later he died at 8.40pm on the following day.

His official cause of death was congestive heart failure and was not related to his head injuries.

Justice Judith Kelly described the incident as "a revenge attack on somebody that they had no real reason to suppose was even involved in throwing the rock". 

More Stories

hammer attack head bashed men attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Climate change a ‘key public health issue’ says local GP

        premium_icon Climate change a ‘key public health issue’ says local GP

        News ‘People want to see clear leadership and clear decisive action. I don’t believe we’ve been seeing that to the extent we should be.’

        Looting claims rife as police investigate ‘suspicious’ cars

        premium_icon Looting claims rife as police investigate ‘suspicious’ cars

        News Police have responded to rumours that looters have been staking out evacuated...

        Bill passes paving way for tougher protest penalties

        premium_icon Bill passes paving way for tougher protest penalties

        News The new penalties will be in force by 2020.

        Bushfires hit Russell Crowe's Nana Glen cattle property

        premium_icon Bushfires hit Russell Crowe's Nana Glen cattle property

        Celebrity Buildings lost but animals okay according to actor