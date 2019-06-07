Casino meatworks accident: Man's hand caught in chain

A man with a heavily bandaged arm was transported from the NCMC (meatworks) in Casino by the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver helicopter at 3.25pm on Friday, June7.

A man with a heavily bandaged arm was transported from the NCMC (meatworks) in Casino by the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver helicopter at 3.25pm on Friday, June7. Susanna Freymark

UPDATE, 3.14pm: A MAN has been taken away by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter after he got his hand caught in a chain at the Casino meatworks.

It is understood the man didn't suffer "life-threatening injuries", but it's believed up to 100 carcasses would have to be disposed of because of contamination concerns.

The man's hand was caught in the chain that runs through the bodies hanging from it.

Numerous carcasses were hanging from that chain, but staff were able to get his hand out.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Original story: A MAN is being assessed by paramedics after his hand was caught in machinery at the Northern Cooperative Meat Company.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said they were called to the Casino meatworks at 2pm.

"Two crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were tasked," he said.

"There were reports that the man had his hand caught in some machinery.

"About 2.15pm he was released from the machinery and was up and walking around.

"He was treated with some first aid and now he is being assessed as to whether he needs further treatment."

More to come.