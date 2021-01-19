Menu
Man's genius prank with leg tattoo
News

Man’s extreme tattoo prank

by Sara Hussain
19th Jan 2021 4:20 PM

A man has taken his pranks to the next level after getting a tattoo on his leg in a bid to prank his friends.

The avid music fan inked a QR code so that anyone who scanned it would go straight to one of his favourite songs.

A TikTok user shared the footage of the strange tattoo located on his calf before letting a friend scan it on their phone.

The friend got a surprise when they realised the QR code trick is an online prank commonly known as "Rickrolling" - taking them to the video for Rick Astley's hit song Never Gonna Give You Up.

What could be so important you'd tattoo a QR code on your leg to link to it? Picture: TikTok / Jesse Drake
What could be so important you'd tattoo a QR code on your leg to link to it? Picture: TikTok / Jesse Drake

 


Social media users have pranked people in the past using the same methods by attaching a fake link on platforms like Twitch and Reddit.

The QR code opened to a YouTube link that played the 1987 track and it left people laughing when they realised they had been pranked.

People familiar with the prank recognised the music when the video popped out.

One commented: "I just fricking knew it!"

While another said: "Did I [get] just rickrolled again?"

However, some were disappointed when the video appeared to play adverts.

One user said: "They should remove the ads so people get Rick rolled before they realise what video it is."

Others commented on what would happen if the video was taken down from YouTube or if the tattoo artist made a mistake in inking the QR code on the skin.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Man's extreme tattoo prank

editors picks pranks social media tattoos

