Ear almost cut off in frenzied attack

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Sydney's west.

A 66-year-old man was approached in Merrylands at around 4pm on Friday by a 29-year-old man armed with a knife, who allegedly demanded his car keys and stabbed him in the chest before partially lacerating his ear.

The victim grabbed the knife as the man tried to stab him a third time, causing a severe cut to his hand.

He then fled after stealing a garage door opener.

It is alleged the man then attempted to rob a woman shortly afterwards, before stealing a Holden Calais sedan and attempting to sell it to a man on Montrose St.

A generic image of a Holden Calais.

The suspect was later arrested and taken to Granville Police Station where he was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with wounding, stealing a motor vehicle and malicious damage.

He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court later today.