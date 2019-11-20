Man’s cheeky trick to nab flights for free

The man was arrested at Delhi airport.

A PASSENGER has been arrested after attempting to impersonate a pilot to get a free flight.

The man claimed to be a pilot for Lufthansa while boarding an AirAsia flight at Delhi Airport, The Sun reported.

According to the Times of India, he was caught wearing a Lufthansa pilot's uniform and carried an identity card while travelling on an AirAsia flight in India.

A source told the newspaper AirAsia contacted the local office for the German airline to confirm his credentials.

"Lufthansa immediately sent its team to contact this person at Delhi Airport," the source said.

"When confronted by Lufthansa officials, this person admitted to impersonation."

The men allegedly revealed he used the fake ID card several over the past six months after buying it in Bangkok.

The man also said he used to identify as a Lufthansa consultant before pretending to be an actual pilot.

An AirAsia spokesperson told the Times of India: "The individual in question was impersonating as an employee of Lufthansa airlines.

"He was handed over to the airport police, and an investigation has been ordered.

"We would like to emphasise that we stand by all security policies and (until) the time the investigation is completed, we would be unable to provide specific details with regards to this."

The daring attempt mimics the 2002 film Catch Me If You Can starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

Leonardo DiCaprio in the film Catch Me if you Can.

The film, directed by Steven Spielberg, is based on the true story of Frank Abagnale, who pretended to be a pilot on more than 250 flights in the 1960s.

The prank has been attempted a number of other times as well.

A 32-year-old man attempted the same move with Lufthansa in 2012, while a 61-year-old French man also pretended to be a pilot on a US Airways flight in 2013.

