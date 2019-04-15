Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cannabis.
Cannabis. Bill North
Crime

Man's big mistake when police asked him for identification

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th Apr 2019 6:24 AM | Updated: 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-YEAR-old Casino man will front court after mistakenly handing police 28 grams of cannabis when they asked for identification after he appeared intoxicated at a house.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police will allege that in the early hours of Saturday morning the man attended a house in a seriously intoxicated state.

"The occupants of the house did not know who he was and called police," Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police arranged for the man to be driven back home, and asked him to produce some identification.

"Rather than produce a licence or medicare card, the man then handed police 28 grams of cannabis.

"The Casino man was taken home to his mother."

He was also given a Field Court Attendance Notice for 'Possess Prohibited Drug' and will appear in Casino Local Court in May.

More Stories

cannabis editors picks northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Elderly man struck by vehicle on highway

    premium_icon Elderly man struck by vehicle on highway

    Community EMERGENCY Services have rushed to the intersection of the Pacific Hwy and Bray St after a man was struck by a vehicle on Sunday night.

    William’s family felt marked by suspicion

    William’s family felt marked by suspicion

    Crime William Tyrrell’s birth family says they felt under suspicion for years

    Gelding ready to rocket home for maiden win

    premium_icon Gelding ready to rocket home for maiden win

    News SPENDER has a turn of foot not often seen on country tracks.

    Surfer flown to Sydney for specialist treatment

    premium_icon Surfer flown to Sydney for specialist treatment

    News THE man has suffered suspected spinal injuries.