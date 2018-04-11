Menu
Login
Crime

Man's alleged 'horrible' act of cruelty on pet Chihuahua

Hamish Broome
by
11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

POLICE allege Raymond Lyle Roberts, 49, "committed a horrible act of cruelty upon a small defenceless dog" when he threw a pet Chihuahua.

The beloved pet dog was allegedly brain damaged as a result of the incident in Nimbin on the evening of January 13 this year.

Mr Roberts was at a female friend's home in Nimbin when the alleged incident unfolded.

Following an argument with his friend, he allegedly picked up the three-year-old female dog by the scruff of the neck and threw it down hard.

The Goonellabah resident was subsequently charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

In granting bail, court papers stated Mr Roberts was a welfare recipient with an extensive criminal history including numerous convictions for violent offences including assault, rob, sexual assault, plus break and enter and property theft.

He had also failed to appear in court on five previous occasions.

On Monday this week, he pleaded not guilty in Lismore Local Court.

The matter is now scheduled for a hearing in Lismore Local Court on May 30.

chihuahua court cruelty editors picks lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Dog lovers' successful first year

    Dog lovers' successful first year

    News Maggie's Dog Cafe in Moonee Beach celebrated its first birthday last weekend.

    • 11th Apr 2018 8:00 AM
    Police concerned as Coffs residents fail to lock their cars

    Police concerned as Coffs residents fail to lock their cars

    News "Recent phenomenon” of increased thefts from unlocked cars.

    Health experts warn mosquito numbers are expected to boom

    Health experts warn mosquito numbers are expected to boom

    News Health experts urge residents to protect themselves from viruses.

    A celebration with fine music

    A celebration with fine music

    News DON'T miss your chance to see concert pianist David Heldgott

    Local Partners