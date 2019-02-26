Shocking details of NRL star’s alleged attack

NRL player Dylan Walker allegedly pulled his fiancee's hair, causing her to fall down onto concrete, before she called police and fled to a neighbour's house on Sydney's northern beaches, a court was told.

Walker has pleaded not guilty to domestic violence-related assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and the backup charge of common assault, after Alexandra Ivkovic suffered cuts to her shoulder, leg and feet in Dee Why on December 6.

The attack allegedly occurred between 4.45pm and 5pm, with the Sea Eagles centre arrested by police at 5.15pm, according to court documents.

Police have taken out an apprehended violence order on behalf of Ms Ivkovic, a former Miss Universe Australia finalist.

Walker arrived hand-in-hand with Ms Ivkovic on Tuesday at Manly Local Court, where his barrister Richard Pontello indicated five defence witnesses would be called.

The prosecution intends to call eight police witnesses for the hearing. Senior Constable Clare Scully, one of the responding officers, was the first to take the stand.

The court was played a recording of the triple-0 call made by Ms Ivkovic to NSW Police after the alleged attack.

In it, the 24-year-old woman tells the operator "he pulled my hair and I fell down".

Ms Ivkovic says she doesn't want to be alone with Walker and that "he's scaring me" but is reassured that police with lights and sirens are on their way. In footage from Senior Constable Scully's body-worn camera, taken inside the neighbour's house, Ms Ivkovic tells police Walker had been playing a game on his PlayStation.

"I asked if he wanted a fork or a spoon with his dinner," she says. "He was really p***ed off because I interrupted (him)."

Ex-Sea Eagles player Matt Ballin, Manly general manager of football John Bonasera and media manager Wayne Cousins all took a seat in the public gallery.