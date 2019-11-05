Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Manly's Jake Trbojevic will miss the entire pre-season.
Manly's Jake Trbojevic will miss the entire pre-season.
Rugby League

Manly rocked by dual injury blows

by Staff writers
5th Nov 2019 10:40 AM

MANLY looks set to be without their two best forwards for the start of the 2020 NRL season.

International stars Jake Trbojevic and Addin Fonua-Blake are set to miss the opening rounds of the campaign with both players due to have shoulder surgery this week after completing their Test duties with Australia and Tonga respectively.

The recovery time will run into next season and the Telegraph claims they won't be available until round three at the earliest.

Stream the 2019 Oceania Cup Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

The Sea Eagles are due to play the Storm and Roosters in the opening two rounds.

Manly also has Tom Trbojevic (pectoral), Joel Thompson (arm), Curtis Sironen (foot), and Taniela Paseka (knee) recovering from injury and surgery.

Meanwhile their first-choice hooker, Manase Fainu, remains in jail and awaiting trial accused of stabbing a man last week.

More Stories

Show More
addin fonua-blake jake trbojevic manly nrl rugbv league sea eagles
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Photos highlight irony of the seaside seat debate

        premium_icon Photos highlight irony of the seaside seat debate

        News As a number of unauthorised memorial seats face an uncertain future contrasting photos have highlighted the irony of regulations surrounding the vexed issue.

        Quiet life offered to former racehorses

        premium_icon Quiet life offered to former racehorses

        News New lease of life given to racetrack gallopers on the Coffs Coast

        Fatigue zone claims two more vehicles

        premium_icon Fatigue zone claims two more vehicles

        News GALLERY: Momentary lapse of concentration leads to collision

        Driver caught more than four times over during roads blitz

        premium_icon Driver caught more than four times over during roads blitz

        News Man charged with high-range DUI in Woolgoolga