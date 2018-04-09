Menu
Breaking

Manhunt underway after Nerang shooting

by Peyton Hutchins
9th Apr 2018 1:37 PM

POLICE are hunting for an assailant who shot a man on the Gold Coast this afternoon.

A manhunt is underway involving officers on the ground and the police chopper after a man, aged in his 20s, was shot by a gunman on Mortensen Road, Nerang at midday.

The gunman fled in a van after the shooting and got away despite police attempting to stop him using road spikes.

The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition with non life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported they saw 'a male body on the side of the road' and a heavy police helicopter presence over the suburb.

More to come

