Two people were taken to hospital following the overnight home invasion. File picture
Crime

Manhunt launched after home invasion

by Chris Clarke
18th Apr 2019 10:17 AM
TWO people have been assaulted during a terrifying home invasion in Brisbane's southwest early this morning.

About 12.30am, three masked men stormed a home on Davies St at Oxley.

They stole a safe before speeding off in a silver Mercedes-Benz with Queensland registration 937-DBU.

Two men - aged 20 and 19 - were attacked during the robbery.

Both transported to the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital for treatment of lacerations to the head.

One of the men who entered the home is described as caucasian, of a slim build, and was last seen wearing a black jumper, black pants, and black shoes.

A second man is described as caucasian, of a slim build, and was last seen wearing a white, hooded jumper, and black pants.

A third man is described as Pacific Islander in appearance, of a large build and was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved T-shirt, black pants, and a zip-up jacket with hood over his head.

All three men were wearing masks covering the lower part of their faces.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam vision from the area to contact police.

Anyone with information Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

brisbane crime home invasion manhunt police investigation

