Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are looking for Ricardo Barbaro following the violent death of Ellie Price, who was found in her South Melbourne home five days ago.
Police are looking for Ricardo Barbaro following the violent death of Ellie Price, who was found in her South Melbourne home five days ago.
Crime

Murder suspect remains on the run

9th May 2020 7:14 AM

A manhunt for a mafia-linked murder suspect continues after police found a Mercedes belonging to a woman found dead in her Melbourne home.

Police are searching for Ricardo "Rick" Barbaro following the discovery of the body of his on again-off again partner Ellie Price in her South Melbourne townhouse on Monday.

Ms Price's car was found on Thursday night at Diggers Rest, northwest of Melbourne, and it will undergo forensic testing.

Police say Ms Price likely suffered a "violent" assault on April 28 or 29 and may have been dead for up to five days before being found.

The hunt for 33-year-old Barbaro continues, with detectives from the homicide squad, fugitive taskforce and other police units searching for him.

Anyone who sees Barbaro should not approach him but call triple zero or Crime Stoppers.

Police believe Barbaro could be travelling in his white 2009 Toyota Hiace van, with registration 1OZ 8PC.

He is described as 185cm tall with a solid build, black hair and olive complexion.

Detectives are calling for Barbaro to come forward and make contact with police, and warn that anyone harbouring or helping him could face criminal prosecution.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Manhunt for Vic murder suspect continues

crime domestic violence ellie price murder ricardo barbaro violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The timeline of the Jetty Foreshore redevelopment

        premium_icon REVEALED: The timeline of the Jetty Foreshore redevelopment

        News Construction on ‘community-led’ project could begin as soon as five years.

        PM announces three-step plan to lift lockdown by July

        PM announces three-step plan to lift lockdown by July

        News States to have last word on easing restrictions

        Heavily armed tactical police involved in operation

        premium_icon Heavily armed tactical police involved in operation

        Crime VIDEO: Police operation part of an ongoing investigation

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.