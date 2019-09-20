Menu
TOP FORM: Park Beach Bowls Club member Mandi Monck has been on fire in 2019.
Bowls

Mandi’s had the midas touch throughout 2019

20th Sep 2019 11:19 AM
PARK Beach Bowls Club member Mandi Monck has had an incredible 2019 on the greens.

The year started off with Mandi winning the Club Singles Championship for the third time when she defeated Denise Hargraves in a very tight game.

This followed with Mandi playing in the District Singles at Sawtell Bowls Club in early May where she won after an exciting match with fellow Park Beach member, Carol Dodds.

Together with her partner, Ruth Jupp, Mandi kept her form and won the Club Pairs before heading to Yamba for the Regional Singles Finals. Again, Mandi had a very close match to come out the victor.

The State Finals were held ten days ago and Mandi progressed to the final after three excellent matches. Mandi's opponent in the final was Raymond Terrace's Genevieve Delves, who had won the Australian Indoor Singles Championship the week before.

Mandi produced another exciting match and was very proud to finished runner-up in the NSW State Singles.

Last week, Mandi teamed up with her husband, Ted, to win the Maclean Mixed Pairs event by one shot ahead of four other pairs.

