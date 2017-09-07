Mandatory ID for horses?

The short survey can be completed online before December 1.

HORSE owners are being asked to have their say on the possible introduction of mandatory identification for all horses in NSW.

The horse identification initiative was originally raised by NSW Police through NSW Rural Crime Investigators.

NSW Department of Primary Industries is seeking feedback on the initiative through a short online survey to gauge the interest and support for a simple NSW horse identification scheme.

DPI Director Biosecurity & Food Safety Compliance, Peter Day, said DPI are prepared to take the initiative forward but need the support of the horse industry.

"I invite horse owners to participate as their feedback will help mould the future of the equine industry,” Mr Day said.

He said there are many potential benefits of identifying all horses in NSW, for example by microchip with details registered in a central database.

"It could improve disease control and traceability, reduce horse theft and misrepresentation, and benefit horse welfare,” Mr Day said.

"Rider and handler safety could be improved by reducing misrepresentation of a horse's history and potentially enhancing purchaser information.

"Horse attendance could be more easily recorded at events where horses gather in numbers and pose a higher than normal biosecurity risk.”

Mr Day said it is not proposed that the level of traceability would extend to recording property to property movements, as required with the National Livestock Identification System for cattle.

Currently the requirement in NSW is that horse owners must obtain a property identification code for the land on which horses are kept, but some properties with horses don't have a PIC.

The survey is available at dpi.nsw.gov.au/animals-and-livestock/horses and it will be open until December 1.