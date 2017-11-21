Managing the marine estate

Menu
Don't miss the information session at the the National Marine Science Centre.
BE informed and provide feedback on the management of estuaries, coastline and marine waters during an information session on management strategies.

The Marine Estate Management Authority have recently released Draft Marine Estate Management Strategy and are providing an information session on Wednesday night.

The draft strategy proposes eight management initiatives to address priority and cumulative threats to the marine estate as identified in the state wide Threat and Risk assessment.

The draft Strategy outlines how the marine estate management authority will manage the priority threats to the environmental assets and social, cultural and economic benefits the community derives from the marine estate.

Over the next decade, the strategy aims to deliver on the vision for the marine estate, a healthy coast and sea, managed for the greatest wellbeing of the community, now and into the future.

Learn about the draft strategy at an information session which will include a 30 minute presentation followed by the opportunity to ask questions.

Feedback is welcome on the draft strategy and can be submitted electronically at marine.nsw.gov.au

The eight management initiatives for the draft strategy are:

- Improving water quality and reducing litter,

- Sustainable coastal use and development for healthy habitats,

- Planning for a changing climate,

- Protecting the cultural values of the marine estate,

- Reducing impacts on wildlife,

- Sustainable fishing and aquaculture,

- Enabling safe and sustainable boating,

- Improving governance and enhancing social and economic benefits.

Where: The National Marine Science Centre, Charlesworth Bay, Coffs Harbour.

When: Wednesday, November 22 from 5pm to 7pm.

Feedback submissions close on Friday, December 8.

For more information on the information session, call Nicola on 0419 993 567.

