Man wounded in party precinct brawl

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being wounded in an alleged brawl in the heart of Surfers Paradise overnight.

Emergency services were called around 8.55pm after reports of a brawl on Peninsular Drive.

A man in his 20s was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a lower limb wound.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman told the Bulletin: "The men are known to each other and investigations are ongoing".

