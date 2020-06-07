Menu
A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being wounded in an alleged brawl in the heart of Surfers Paradise overnight.
Crime

Man wounded in party precinct brawl

by Rosemary Ball
7th Jun 2020 9:57 AM
Emergency services were called around 8.55pm after reports of a brawl on Peninsular Drive.

A man in his 20s was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a lower limb wound.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman told the Bulletin: "The men are known to each other and investigations are ongoing".

