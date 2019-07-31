Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man, woman arrive at court in ‘stolen’ car

31st Jul 2019 11:58 AM

 

A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly arriving at court in a stolen car.

Police spotted a blue sedan in a fast food car park next to the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Checks revealed it had been stolen from Blakeview in July.

The alleged driver, a 34-year-old man from Whyalla, had just appeared in court on charges of illegal use of a motor vehicle.

He was promptly arrested and charged with the same offence, as well as driving while disqualified.

The woman, 23, was also charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle.

The man did not apply for bail and is expected to face court again today, while the woman was bailed to appear in August.

Police hope she will catch the bus that time.

More Stories

court crime editors picks stolen vehicle

Top Stories

    FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Australia's best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    80pc of dole recipients lose payments for not seeking work

    premium_icon 80pc of dole recipients lose payments for not seeking work

    Politics Welfare payments suspended after recipients don’t search for jobs

    Does the comparison stack up?

    premium_icon Does the comparison stack up?

    News As the extraordinary standoff over the proposed Cultural and Civic Space continues...

    Coffs skydiver aims to fly at 425kmh in world first

    premium_icon Coffs skydiver aims to fly at 425kmh in world first

    Sport Jessica Johnston to represent Australia at Skydiving World Cup.