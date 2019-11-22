Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has entered the reception area of a law firm and allegedly smashed the front windows and the inside of the office with a hammer.
A man has entered the reception area of a law firm and allegedly smashed the front windows and the inside of the office with a hammer.
Crime

‘Man with hammer’ smashes up city law firm

by TESS IKONOMOU
22nd Nov 2019 5:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has allegedly entered the reception area of a Townsville law firm and smashed the front windows and the inside of the office with a hammer.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to Anderson Telford Lawyers on Walker St about 3.30pm.

The spokeswoman said a man is in police custody who sustained injuries while he was allegedly smashing property and was receiving treatment at the Townsville Hospital.

Police responded to reports a man was allegedly smashing the windows of a local lawyer's office. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Police responded to reports a man was allegedly smashing the windows of a local lawyer's office. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

A witness said they saw the man enter the office with a hammer.

anderson telford lawyers crime law firm lawyer violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Guide to Shopping Local this Christmas

        Guide to Shopping Local this Christmas

        News Retailers have been hit by downturn, drought, bushfires and the rally cancellation, given $1 spins seven ways in a local economy. Help us build a guide.

        • 22nd Nov 2019 4:00 PM
        New tidal pool officially opened

        premium_icon New tidal pool officially opened

        News The eagerly awaited $535,000 project has been officially unveiled just in time for...

        Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        premium_icon Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        Crime Jury returns to give verdict on Supreme Court murder trial of John Edwards in Coffs...

        Panther pleads guilty in sex tape case

        premium_icon Panther pleads guilty in sex tape case

        Crime Penrith Panther Tyrone May pleads guilty to four charges in sex tape case