Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man ‘with gun’ dies after being shot by police in leg

18th Aug 2019 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A man who allegedly threatened police with a shotgun has died after being shot by police at a home in Ingleside, in Sydney's north, on Saturday night.

The 53-year-old man was shot in the leg about 9.35pm, before being taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition, where he died soon after arriving.

The home at Ingleside where a man was shot by police. Picture: Steve Tyson
The home at Ingleside where a man was shot by police. Picture: Steve Tyson


Police were called to a home on Mona Vale Rd after reports of a domestic-related incident.

A spokesperson said officers spoke to the man, who allegedly armed himself with a shotgun and pointed it at police, before being shot.

First aid was applied and he was taken to hospital in an ambulance, escorted by police cars.

A police spokesman last night said the man threatened officers.

"We've spoken to a man in the home, he's armed himself and pointed a weapon at police and he's been shot," he said.

A critical incident investigation was launched.

Police had been called to a domestic incident. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police had been called to a domestic incident. Picture: Steve Tyson

More Stories

crime editors picks fatal injuries investigation police incident

Top Stories

    Snappers can't defend premiership as Vikings run riot in GF

    premium_icon Snappers can't defend premiership as Vikings run riot in GF

    News ALL the action from the 2019 Mid North Coast Rugby Union Grand Finals in Port Macquarie. Both the Snappers and SCU Marlins have multiple teams in action.

    Man refused bail after multiple weapon and drug charges

    premium_icon Man refused bail after multiple weapon and drug charges

    News OFFICERS seize multiple prohibited weapons along with numerous illegal drugs.

    ‘Creepy’ sex offender’s silence to police

    ‘Creepy’ sex offender’s silence to police

    News Convicted sex offender Robert Donohoe gives evidence at inquest

    Chef Curry loves the heat in the kitchen

    premium_icon Chef Curry loves the heat in the kitchen

    News THE fullback has been cooking up wins for Coffs for nine seasons.