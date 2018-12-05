Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man fighting for life after Burra house fire

5th Dec 2018 8:03 AM

A 33-year-old man has sustained burns to 90 per cent of his body after a house fire in the historic Mid-North town of Burra overnight.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a house on fire on McBride Stock Rd just after midnight on Wednesday.

The man at the property was airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Fire cause investigators will examine the scene this morning.

The house was completely destroyed in the fire, with the damage bill estimated at $300,000.

burra house fire

Top Stories

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News A staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel for a “microsleep” that can last as little as one second but still have deadly consequences.

    High speed train project may cost $100bn

    premium_icon High speed train project may cost $100bn

    News A high speed rail project could cost $100 billion.

    Parents fear fee hike with new funding plan

    premium_icon Parents fear fee hike with new funding plan

    Education THERE could be an exodus of enrolments from private schools.

    Key signing adds starch to Ghosts premiership claims

    premium_icon Key signing adds starch to Ghosts premiership claims

    Rugby League AWARD-winning hooker seals future at Grafton club.

    Local Partners