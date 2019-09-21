Menu
ROCKY RESCUE: A Queensland Government Air Rescue Helicopter was called to winch a man off Mt Beerwah.
News

Man winched off mountain face after fall

Felicity Ripper
21st Sep 2019 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:32 AM
A MAN slipped down a mountain face while hiking on the Coast yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Government rescue helicopter was called to winch the man in his 30s off Mt Beerwah at Glasshouse Mountains after Queensland Fire and Emergency Services rescue team deemed a vertical rescue inappropriate just before 4pm.

"He had suffered injuries to his hands and back, and had neck pain so he wasn't mobile," a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The man was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

