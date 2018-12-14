Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to rescue a man at Minyon Falls.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to rescue a man at Minyon Falls.
News

Man winched from falls after suspected spinal injuries

13th Dec 2018 5:28 PM

A 28-YEAR-old man is being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital after he was stretcher winched out of Minyon Falls this afternoon.

Emergency services and Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter attended Minyon Falls around 1.15pm after the man was on the bush walking track at the bottom of the falls when he reportedly slipped onto rocks.

He was treated by paramedics and helicopters clinical team for suspected spinal and limb injuries.

He was reported in a stable condition.

northern rivers breaking westpace life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How to get extra points in your HSC

    premium_icon How to get extra points in your HSC

    Education Thousands of HSC students have applied for bonus ATAR points leading to concerns the system is being “gamed” by young people. HERE IS HOW THEY DO IT

    • 14th Dec 2018 4:50 AM
    The Family Court did not make John Edwards a killer

    premium_icon The Family Court did not make John Edwards a killer

    Opinion Family Court blamed for Edwards family deaths

    New lease agreement may lock fishers out of harbour

    New lease agreement may lock fishers out of harbour

    News Have your say on a new proposal that may impact on harbour fishing

    Babies down, ambo transfer times steady at Coffs

    premium_icon Babies down, ambo transfer times steady at Coffs

    News The latest Bureau of Health Information report is out.

    Local Partners