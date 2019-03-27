Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, returns a volley to Caroline Garcia, of France, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 25, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, returns a volley to Caroline Garcia, of France, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 25, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
Tennis

Eight years for stabbing tennis star

27th Mar 2019 9:50 AM

A man who stabbed two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in her home was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday.

Radim Zondra, 33, was convicted of causing Kvitova serious bodily harm by a regional court in Brno.

The state prosecutor requested 12 years for Zondra, who pleaded not guilty to attacking Kvitova in December 2016 in her apartment in Prostejov.

Kvitova's spokesman, Karel Tejkal, said she "respects the ruling of an independent court." "She's satisfied with the verdict because she identified the convicted person as the attacker," Tejkal said.

Zondra can appeal, and so can the prosecution.

Kvitova had surgery on injuries to her playing left hand. It took the tennis star more than five months to recover.

Kvitova reached the Australian Open final in January, her first Grand Slam final since her second Wimbledon title in 2014.

 

 

Radim Zondra, is escorted from the Regional court in Brno, Czech Republic. Picture: Monika Hlavacova/CTK via AP
Radim Zondra, is escorted from the Regional court in Brno, Czech Republic. Picture: Monika Hlavacova/CTK via AP

 

She is ranked a career-high No. 2. Kvitova is at the Miami Open this week, facing Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals, and will rise to No. 1 if she wins the title. Her testimony provided key evidence for the court to rule in the case, Judge Dagmar Bordovska said.

Kvitova testified she opened the door when Zondra rang the doorbell because she expected a possible doping control. The suspect claimed he came to inspect her boiler.

In the attack, Kvitova sustained damage to the tendons in her hand, along with injuries to all five fingers and two nerves, and underwent nearly four hours of surgery.

While bleeding, she said she offered Zondra money. He accepted 10,000 Czech crowns ($440) and left.

Zondra is currently serving a prison term for a different crime.

More Stories

petra kvitova sentence stabbbing wimbledon
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    New MP needs to back up tunnel commitment: action group

    premium_icon New MP needs to back up tunnel commitment: action group

    News The first group to run a candidate forum in the run up to the state election has congratulated Gurmesh Singh on his win but they've also put him on notice.

    Tributes pour in for a 'true gentleman'

    premium_icon Tributes pour in for a 'true gentleman'

    News Messages of condolence on the loss of a great local man

    COLD CASE: Murder charge imminent in Whitsunday case

    premium_icon COLD CASE: Murder charge imminent in Whitsunday case

    Breaking New South Wales man to be extradited in Jay Brogden case

    Lucky escape for crew of sinking yacht

    premium_icon Lucky escape for crew of sinking yacht

    News They made a lucky escape onto a tender vessel.