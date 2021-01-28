Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Irish wolfhound x malamute, Bucket, was about 10 months old when he was severely injured in a bow and arrow shooting in December, 2019. The injury resulted in him being euthanased.
Irish wolfhound x malamute, Bucket, was about 10 months old when he was severely injured in a bow and arrow shooting in December, 2019. The injury resulted in him being euthanased.
News

Man who shot, killed puppy to appeal conviction

Aisling Brennan
28th Jan 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FAR North Coast man, who was found guilty of animal cruelty, will be given his chance to appeal his conviction.

Robert Bruce Stewart of South Golden Beach was found guilty of recklessly torturing and seriously injuring an animal in December.

 

Robert Bruce Stewart, 60, leaves Ballina Court House on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after he was found guilty of recklessly torturing and seriously injuring an animal. Picture: Liana Boss
Robert Bruce Stewart, 60, leaves Ballina Court House on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after he was found guilty of recklessly torturing and seriously injuring an animal. Picture: Liana Boss

 

It was found during a hearing in Byron Local Court Stewart had intentionally fired arrows at a 10-month-old Irish wolfhound x malamute puppy, named Bucket, who had entered the yard of his South Golden Beach home and was outside his chicken coop in December 2019.

The third and final arrow struck Bucket, severing his spine, and resulting in an injury so severe the only option was to have him euthanised, the court heard.

 

Irish wolfhound x malamute, Bucket, was about 10 months old when he was severely injured in a bow and arrow shooting in December, 2019. The injury resulted in him being euthanased.
Irish wolfhound x malamute, Bucket, was about 10 months old when he was severely injured in a bow and arrow shooting in December, 2019. The injury resulted in him being euthanased.

 

He was sentenced to nine months prison, including five months without parole.

However, he was granted bail when the appeal application was submitted.

Stewart remains on bail and will return to Lismore District Court on May 11.

More Stories

animal cruelty allegations byron bay local court editors picks lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 8 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 8 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Thursday, January 28

        GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        “We’ve done it! We’ve won the lottery”: another local win

        Premium Content “We’ve done it! We’ve won the lottery”: another local win

        News A Nambucca couple are planning “big celebrations” after their lottery win.

        The local legends who joined the Honours List

        Premium Content The local legends who joined the Honours List

        News They’re the influential leaders who have worked tirelessly for their communities.