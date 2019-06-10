Menu
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Crime

Man who allegedly taunted police on Facebook arrested

by Amanda Robbemond, Gold Coast Bulletin
10th Jun 2019 11:07 AM

A man who allegedly taunted police about his outstanding return to prison warrant has been arrested.

The 21-year-old, previously involved in an armed robbery with an offensive weapon, had allegedly directed the post to Richmond police via Facebook before his arrest on June 4.

Police conducted an operation in Kingscliff leading the man to believe he would be collected from a nearby location by another party.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and his warrant executed, meaning he will have to serve the next year and seven months in prison.

