Subscribe
police arrest man after dog squad car rammed
News

Man who aimed attack at dog squad slapped with fresh charges

Jasmine Minhas
by
5th Jul 2019 11:50 AM
WITH the dog squad in tow, officers have arrested a wanted man who had allegedly smashed a stolen car into a dog unit van and injured an officer in attempt to evade police earlier this week.

Coffs Clarence Detective Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly told media in Coffs Harbour this morning that Reiley Amos, 29, had been wanted on a number of serious charges at the time of the alleged incident which took place in Nambucca Heads.

The police dogs inside the vehicle were not injured, but an officer suffered minor injuries and the vehicle was significantly damaged.

Following a number of reported sightings, Amos was arrested at Sapphire Beach yesterday and was allegedly found in possession of ice.

 

Reiley Amos was arrested at Sapphire Beach yesterday, July 4.
He was said to be using the name of an Australian soldier he knew in his teenage years as an alias in his attempt to evade police.

"The man was arrested without incident yesterday and brought to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with a number of serious offences," Det A/Insp O'Reilly said.

"The vehicle that was used on Tuesday night was a stolen vehicle, but yesterday when he was arrested he was a passenger in another person's car."

Det A/Insp O'Reilly said the stolen Subaru WRX has not yet been located.

"We want to thank members of the community that were able to provide us with sightings of this man," he said.

Amos is facing 13 fresh charges, including of revocation of parole warrant, possess prohibited drug, steal motor vehicle, three counts of fraud, two counts of driving while disqualified, police pursuit and drive recklessly.

Coffs Coast Advocate

