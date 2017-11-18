Police warn WRC rally tickets have been stolen and on-sold

POLICE investigations are underway after hundreds of tickets to the World Rally Championship were stolen.

Coffs Clarence Police were told a man attended an office in Coffs Harbour on Thursday at 6.30pm falsely claiming to be an employee and left with the tickets.

Police said the mistake was realised and the tickets were cancelled.

The tickets have the serial numbers 65489, 67675 and 69065.

Reports have been received that the stolen tickets are being sold around Coffs Harbour, and police are keen to speak with anyone with information about the sellers.

Members of the public are advised to only purchase tickets from the WRC Ticketek sites or ticket sellers wearing appropriate WRC photographic identification.

Anyone who has bought these tickets should contact 131444 or Coffs Harbour Police on 66910799.

At this time the only description police have is of a man with a Caucasian appearance aged about 40.

Anyone with information should call Coffs Harbour Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.