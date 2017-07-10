Man wanted over dog attack

POLICE are appealing to locate a man wanted in relation to an assault and dog attack.

Peter Maryvale, 26, is wanted on two outstanding warrants relating to common assault and cause dog to inflict actual bodily harm.

He will also be served with an apprehended violence order.

He is known to frequent Bonville, Urunga and Coffs Harbour areas.

He is described as being of Causasian appearance, between 175-180cm tall, 80-85kg, medium build, brown hair, brown eyes and with a scar on the left side of his face.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.