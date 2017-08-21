Man wanted over Coffs Harbour extortion in nationwide search

A MAN wanted over his alleged involvement in a Coffs Harbour extortion is just one of twenty people wanted by NSW Police.

A MAN wanted over his alleged involvement in a Coffs Harbour extortion is just one of twenty people wanted by NSW Police following the launch of Operation Roam 2017.

NSW Police Force has joined Crime Stoppers Australia for the operation in order to track down wanted people across the country.

Neil Cummins, 42, is wanted over his alleged involvement in the extortion at Coffs Harbour in July 2014.

It is alleged he travelled from Sydney to Coffs Harbour in the company of another person where it is alleged he was then involved in the extortion.

He is described as being around 190cm tall, with brown eyes, brown hair and of a solid build.

Neil Cummins is one of twenty people wanted by NSW Police following the launch of Operation Roam 2017. Contributed

Police will be using social media to seek information about the alleged offenders who may have left their state or territory and are now residing interstate.

Operational Communications & Information Commander, Assistant Commissioner Kyle Stewart, said Operation Roam represents a national joint effort between Crime Stoppers, police and the wider community.

"The community is the key to the success of this operation and we need their support to help us capture some of the country's most wanted people,” Assistant Commissioner Stewart said.

"We will be sharing information across our social media platforms, which have shown time and time again to be a very powerful communication tool.

"Crime Stoppers has shown that even the most seemingly insignificant piece of information can prove pivotal to solving a crime or locating a wanted person.

"We urge anyone in the community to come forward with information if they know something that can make NSW and Australia a safer place.”