Do you know who this is? Coopers Surf Australia

COOPERS Surf Australia is asking the public for assistance to help identify a man wanted over an alleged theft at its Toormina store.

A Coopers spokesperson said the man, wearing a white cap and black shirt, can be seen allegedly stealing goods from the store in CCTV footage.

Coffs Clarence police are investigating.

If you have any information contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000