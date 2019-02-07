Man wanted over alleged group assault faces court

A 22-year-old man who evaded police after his alleged involvement in a group assault has been remanded in custody.

Coffs Harbour man Jacob Dolar was arrested by officers on the afternoon of February 1 just a day after police made an appeal to the public for information on his whereabouts.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray following the alleged incident which took place on January 27 alongside two other co-accused.

Facing Coffs Harbour Local Court via audio visual link this week, Magistrate Gibson noted Dolar was on bail on a number of charges for District and Local Court offences at the time of the alleged attack.

The defence stated Dolar is expected to plead not guilty to the assault charges, and made a bid to Magistrate Gibson to grant him bail on account of his Indigenous background and mental health.

Magistrate Gibson however revoked Dolar's bail.

"If convicted of these offences he will likely have a full custodial sentence in my view,” he said.

"In my opinion there's clearly an unacceptable risk of him committing further serious offences if he is granted bail, so bail is revoked.”

Dolar is expected to face court again on February 18.