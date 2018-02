POLICE need your help to find a man wanted for a series of offences in Coffs Harbour.

Matthew Keaton, 33, is wanted in relation to an outstanding conviction warrant for drug and property offences.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170-180cm tall, of a medium build with short light hair.

WANTED: Matthew Keaton, 33, is wanted in relation to an outstanding conviction warrant for drug and property offences. NSW Police

Mr Keaton is known to frequent Coffs Harbour.

Anyone who sees Mr Keaton is urged not to approach him, but phone 000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.