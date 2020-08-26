Menu
Crime

Man wanted on outstanding warrants

Jenna Thompson
by
26th Aug 2020 12:47 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate Mitchell Miller who is wanted on outstanding warrants.

Miller, aged 31, is wanted by virtue of outstanding warrants for traffic, drugs and revocation of ICO offences. 

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180cm tall, with a large build. He is known to frequent the Corindi Beach and Woolgoolga areas.

Members of the public are urged not to approach him if sighted; instead, they should contact police immediately by calling Triple Zero (000).  

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.  

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.

