Man wanted on warrants relating to alleged DV offences

DETECTIVES from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Greg Staheyeff, 42, is wanted for outstanding arrest warrants relating to alleged domestic violence offences.

He is described as Caucasian, approximately 160-165cm tall, of a medium build, with blond hair, and green/hazel eyes.

He is known to frequent the Moonee Beach and Emerald Beach areas.

Anyone who sees Mr Staheyeff or knows his whereabouts, should not approach him and phone 000.

Police urge anyone with information in relation to this incident to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.