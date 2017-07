COFFS Harbour police have arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police said Coffs Clarence officers today arrested a 26-year-old man at Coffs Harbour Police Station about 11am.

He was wanted over two outstanding warrants relating to common assault, cause a dog to inflict actual bodily harm and to be served with an apprehended violence order.

The man was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court this afternoon.