Man wanted for robbing service station with a knife

POLICE are appealing for information to assist with an investigation into an armed robbery.

A man armed with a knife entered the BP service station on Ocean Parade about 4pm on Sunday, July 2.

He threatened staff and fled with money and cigarettes. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police would like to speak to the man captured in the CCTV image, described as being of Caucasian appearance, in his 20s, of slim build about about 175cm tall.

At the time he was wearing a white hat, black pants and hoodie and white undershirt.

Police would also like to speak to two men who spoke with the armed man before the incident.

Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said it wasn't believed the two men were involved in the robbery.

Det Insp Jameson said this robbery was "definitely isolated" from other robberies in the area.

He said the armed man may have possible contacts in Coffs Harbour and the North Coast.

"It's important to get this information out to the community from basically the Queensland border down," he said.

Anyone with information should contact Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.