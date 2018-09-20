Man wanted for low act on farmers

POLICE are seeking assistance to identify a man who stole a Buy a Bale donation box from a business in Park Lane.

The offence took place in Coffs Harbour around 8pm on Saturday night and the man was last seen running east on Park Lane towards Gordon Street.

He is described as 16 to 20-years-old with a thin build.

The man was wearing a dark hoodie, dark shorts and white joggers.

If you have any information, contact Coffs Harbour police on 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.