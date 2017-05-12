Man wanted for domestic violence offences

POLICE are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command are after the information on 23-year-old Hayden Skinner.

He is wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant relating to alleged domestic violence offences.

Described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, approximately 165cm to 175cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes, the man is also known to frequent the Corindi Beach and Sydney areas.

If sighted, police recommend not approaching the man.

If you have any information, contact police on 000.