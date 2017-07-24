Man wanted for attempted armed robbery of liquor store

Attempted hold up at bottle shop

POLICE are appealing for public assistance following an attempted armed robbery of a liquor store earlier this year.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station via Crime Stoppers. NSW Police Force

A man armed with a dagger style knife entered the liquor store on Park Ave and threatened a staff member at around 10am on March 5.

The man then fled the scene on foot empty-handed.

No one was injured.

Police would like to speak to a man described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his 20s, epproximately between 175cm to 185cm tall, and of solid build.

He is seen in a CCTV image wearing a dark coloured hoodie, yellow shorts similar in style to board shorts, and black gloves.

